UPDATE: Imserso announces new deadline for pensioners wishing to book trips in Spain Close
Trending:

Official ‘I’m A Celebrity’ 2023 line-up finally revealed

By Chris King • Updated: 09 Nov 2023 • 23:57

Image of Ant & Dec.

Image of Ant & Dec. Credit: Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com

THE official line-up for ITV’s ‘I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here’ has finally been revealed.

Starting on Sunday, November 19, this year’s show promises to be another blockbuster, with 12 celebrity contestants again vying for the famous title of King or Queen of the Jungle.

As always, there is an eclectic mix of personalities, including soap and television stars, sportsmen and even a top politician. They will all be subjected to Ant and Dec’s usual banter as they take on the scary challenges and bushtucker trials in the depths of the Australian jungle.

True to form, it was The Sun who broke the exciting news this evening, Thursday 9, courtesy of Rod McPhee and Oliver Grady. According to them, this is the confirmed list of contestants:

Jamie-Lynn Spears

Producers will surely be hoping that 32-year-old Jamie-Lynn will reveal some interesting titbits about her older sister, the pop superstar, Britney Spears.

In her recent bestselling autobiography, ‘The Woman In Me’, the 41-year-old singer was not so polite when it came to talking about her sibling.

Nick Pickard

Millions of fans will recognise 48-year-old actor Nick as Tony Hutchinson from the popular soap Hollyoaks.

‘Tony from Hollyoaks – as Nick will always happily be known as – is an absolute soap legend and a huge signing for I’m A Celeb. Soap stars always do brilliantly on the show because they come with a loyal following and they don’t come more down-to-earth and likeable than Nick’, a TV source told the aforementioned news outlet.

Nella Rose

The 24-year-old Belgian is the youngest contestant this year. Nella boasts an incredible one million followers on TikTok, another 892,000 on Instagram, while her YouTube channel has a cool 800,000 subscribers.

Show bosses are obviously counting on her huge online following to boost the ratings among the younger audience.

Sam Thompson

Sam joined the cast of Made in Chelsea back in 2013. He subsequently moved on to front the official Love Island podcast as well as Aftersun, the reality shows spin-off. Currently, alongside Pete Wicks from TOWIE,  he presents the Staying Relevant podcast.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading