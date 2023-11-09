Official ‘I’m A Celebrity’ 2023 line-up finally revealed

By Chris King • Updated: 09 Nov 2023 • 23:57

Image of Ant & Dec. Credit: Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com

THE official line-up for ITV’s ‘I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here’ has finally been revealed.

Starting on Sunday, November 19, this year’s show promises to be another blockbuster, with 12 celebrity contestants again vying for the famous title of King or Queen of the Jungle.

As always, there is an eclectic mix of personalities, including soap and television stars, sportsmen and even a top politician. They will all be subjected to Ant and Dec’s usual banter as they take on the scary challenges and bushtucker trials in the depths of the Australian jungle.

True to form, it was The Sun who broke the exciting news this evening, Thursday 9, courtesy of Rod McPhee and Oliver Grady. According to them, this is the confirmed list of contestants:

Jamie-Lynn Spears

Producers will surely be hoping that 32-year-old Jamie-Lynn will reveal some interesting titbits about her older sister, the pop superstar, Britney Spears.

In her recent bestselling autobiography, ‘The Woman In Me’, the 41-year-old singer was not so polite when it came to talking about her sibling.

Nick Pickard

Millions of fans will recognise 48-year-old actor Nick as Tony Hutchinson from the popular soap Hollyoaks.

‘Tony from Hollyoaks – as Nick will always happily be known as – is an absolute soap legend and a huge signing for I’m A Celeb. Soap stars always do brilliantly on the show because they come with a loyal following and they don’t come more down-to-earth and likeable than Nick’, a TV source told the aforementioned news outlet.

They continued: ‘He would be fantastic and make great telly if he makes the final cut. Of course, Hollyoaks was recently moved online by Channel 4 so it comes at a helpful time for the soap too, helping introduce that younger online audience to Nick via I’m A Celeb’s huge reach’.

Nella Rose

The 24-year-old Belgian is the youngest contestant this year. Nella boasts an incredible one million followers on TikTok, another 892,000 on Instagram, while her YouTube channel has a cool 800,000 subscribers. Show bosses are obviously counting on her huge online following to boost the ratings among the younger audience. Sam Thompson Sam joined the cast of Made in Chelsea back in 2013. He subsequently moved on to front the official Love Island podcast as well as Aftersun, the reality shows spin-off. Currently, alongside Pete Wicks from TOWIE, he presents the Staying Relevant podcast. Marvin Humes The 38-year-old found fame as one-third of JLS on The X Factor. Since 2019, alongside his wife 24-year-old Rochelle Humes, Marvin has been hosting The Hit List music quiz on BBC. The pair have also had regular appearances on This Morning. ‘Marvin would be a brilliant signing. Not only is he known to fans of The X Factor and fans of JLS, but the audience for The Hit List and This Morning spans from kids right through older viewers’, a source told The Sun. They added: ‘With Rochelle’s backing, he’s got a ready made fan base. He’ll have lots of showbiz stories to tell, too, from his 15 years in the limelight. The fact he’s remained a bit of a pin-up doesn’t hurt, either, and bosses hope he’ll make use of the jungle shower!’. Grace Dent The 50-year-old Masterchef guest judge once branded the show she is about to take part in: ‘A puerile venture into starvation, televised constipation and animal cruelty, abbreviated by ads for Iceland £1 curries’. Danielle Harold When her EastEnders character Lola Pearce passed away from a terminal brain tumour last May, fans of the BBC soap were heartbroken. As a result of her dramatic performance, at this year’s National Television Awards, the 31-year-old walked away with the award for Best Serial Drama Performance. ‘Danielle is at the height of her career and in demand after her moving storyline on EastEnders, but she’s really caught the eye of ITV bosses to appear in the upcoming series of the jungle’, an insider told The Sun. They added: ‘As well as being a talented actress with a huge fanbase, Danielle has a fun personality with a wicked sense of humour, which makes her the ideal campmate for the show’. Franki Detorri The 52-year-old former racehorse jockey thrilled racing fans with his skill on horseback. Now, the Italian is set to enter the jungle. Fred Sirieix With 51-year-old TV chef Fred Sirieix among their ranks, the campmates will at least have somebody cook their meals each night. Thanks to time spent boxing, the Frenchman has an impressive six-pack. ‘Show bosses hope he’ll be a hit with the ladies watching, which is part of the reason they’ve targeted him’, a show insider said about the First Dates star. ‘Everyone’s really excited that they’re close to signing him up’, they added. However, it is a surprise turnaround after he said last year: ‘I don’t think I’d do I’m a Celebrity. I wouldn’t be too keen on eating a camel’s anus or something like that. I know I eat frogs, I’m French, but at least those frogs are cooked!’. Jodie Gibson The 38-year-old former Big Brother 2010 winner is now a regular on television screens on This Morning. ‘Josie is hugely popular with This Morning viewers and producers were determined to get her. She is seen as the perfect person for the jungle as she’s already such a familiar face on ITV and will bring her fanbase with her’, an ITV insider told The Sun. ‘She’s incredibly down-to-earth and seems to strike a chord with people at home. Plus they’re confident Josie will bring the laughs to I’m A Celebrity, as she already does on This Morning, and is guaranteed to get on with most of the jungle campmates’, they added. Tony Bellew The tough Liverpudlian was a world champion boxer at Crusierweight, Heavyweight, and Light-Heavyweight. After retiring from the ring in 2018 the 40-year-old faces a different type of challenge when he enters the jungle. He is no stranger to reality TV having already taken part in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins on Channel 4, known as one of the toughest shows on television. Nigel Farage Last but not least, it is believed that 59-year-old Nigel Farage will make up the 12 contestants. The former Brexit party leader has allegedly been offered up to £1million to step into the jungle. In last year’s show, Matt Hancock was a surprise package as the former Health Secretary made it through to the end. ITV bosses are surely hoping to close a deal with him to have another politician in the jungle. ‘Nigel has been at the top of the wish-list for I’m A Celeb bosses for years. They’ve offered him a huge fee as they know he’ll drive up viewing figures. Ant and Dec will love this signing’, a source told The Sun. ‘Nigel’s the ultimate Marmite character and won’t hold back in camp discussions. It’s a real coup. The casting team has nailed it. It’s shaping up to be a brilliant series’, they added.