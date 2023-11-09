Almuñécar’s Cueva Siete Palacios Museum presents Sevillian guitarist Gonzalo Peñalosa in concert

By Chris King • Published: 09 Nov 2023 • 17:40

Image of Gonzalo Peñalosa. Credit: Prensa Ayto Almuñécar

A guitar concert featuring the Sevillian guitarist Gonzalo Peñalosa will take place in the Cueva Siete Palacios Museum this Thursday, November 9.

Titled ‘Guitar between two worlds’, it is organised by Juventudes Musicales de Almuñécar, in collaboration with the Department of Culture. The concert starts at 7.30 pm.

Who is Gonzalo Peñalosa Biedma?

Gonzalo Peñalosa Biedma was born in the Andalucian city of Sevilla in 2002. He began studying guitar at the age of five, taught by his father, José Antonio Peñalosa. His training continued under Serafín Arriaza, Miguel Arriaza, Lola Montes, María Esther Guzmán and Álvaro Toscano.

He studied at the CPM Francisco Guerrero in Sevilla, finishing in 2019 with the Honorary Prize for the End of Professional Degree.

In 2018, Gonzalo was awarded the Prize for Academic and Personal Trajectory by the City Council of Sevilla. He is currently studying at the Conservatorio Superior de Islas Baleares with Pedro Mateo.

Among others, he has taken advanced courses with David Russell, Manuel Barrueco, Zoran Dukić, Aniello Desiderio, Marcin Dylla, Roberto Aussel, Álvaro Pierri, Judicaël Perroy, Carlo Marchione, Ricardo Gallén, Leo Brouwer and Joaquín Clerch.

When did Gonzalo start playing the guitar?

From the age of six, Gonzalo took part in numerous auditions, giving his first individual concert at the age of 12. He showed his passion and facility for composition, from an early age, writing his first work at the age of seven.

At the age of nine he won 1st Prize in a national guitar competition, and since then he has won 31 prizes. Among these are: 1st Prize, Calendura, in the ‘Ciutat d’Elx’ Guitar Festival; 1st Prize in the Madrid International Guitar Festival; and 1st Prize in the XIX José Tomás-Villa de Petrer International Competition, cat. Youth.

He also won 1st Prize at the First International ‘GuitarLab’ Classical Guitar Competition in Los Angeles, USA; and won 1st Prize, in both categories, University and Professional, at the ‘University of Louisville Guitar Festival and Competition’ in Kentucky, USA.