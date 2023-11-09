Swedish government reintroduces internal border controls

By Chris King • Updated: 09 Nov 2023 • 20:11

Image of Swedish flag. Credit: byggarn.se / Shutterstock.com

THE Swedish government has decided to reintroduce internal border controls from and including November 12 to May 11, 2024.

This decision was announced on Thursday, November 9, and comes because the government assessed that there is was a serious threat to public order and internal security in the country.

Sweden is undergoing a deteriorating security situation and faces several threats to internal security at the same time. In August this year, Charlotte von Essen, the chief of Säpo, Sweden’s Security Police decided to raise the terror threat level from three to four on a five-point scale – from an elevated to a high threat.

Several measures are reportedly being taken to strengthen Sweden’s security. According to the government’s assessment, the decision to reintroduce border controls is one of several measures that are currently required in order to respond to the threat posed to Sweden’s internal security.

What else is being done to ensure security in Sweden?

Carl Bildt, the former Swedish PM has been handed a new role as a special investigator tasked by officials in Stockholm with overseeing an overhaul of the country’s intelligence operations.

Today’s decision was taken in accordance with the EU’s common legislation. A reintroduced border control at the internal border is, in the current context, the only available measure that provides the conditions for being able to identify individuals entering a country who may pose a security threat or otherwise threaten public order and internal security.

Several other Schengen member states, such as Germany, Austria, Norway and Denmark, have also recently reintroduced internal border controls. The police authority decides – just as before – where and how border controls are to be carried out.

These controls must be adapted to what is necessary to protect public order and internal security. The decision is valid for six months and will come into effect on November 12 when the current legislation expires, according to regeringen.se.