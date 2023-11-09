The Rise of Murcia: A Top Destination for American Investors

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 09 Nov 2023 • 17:42

American investments in Spain. Image: Shutterstock/fizkes

THE Region of Murcia has become a prime destination for American investors, particularly in the wake of the pandemic. During the first half of 2023, the region witnessed a significant increase in investment from the United States, exceeding €354 million.

U.S. Investors Flock to Murcia

This substantial inflow of capital has positioned Murcia as a frontrunner in the percentage growth of American investments in Spain, ranking third in the list of U.S. investments among all Spanish autonomous communities, following Madrid and the Valencian Community.

Murcia’s Ambitious Road Ahead

These statistics, sourced from the External Investment Registry (Data Invex) under the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Tourism, highlight Murcia’s appeal. In the previous year, Murcia attracted €486 million in American investments, marking a significant uptick compared to 2021. The United States remains a preferred destination for investors, and Murcia’s Institute of Promotion (Info) has earmarked €2.585 million for a 2023-2024 Investment Attraction Plan. This plan focuses on capturing the attention of foreign investors, aiming to work on approximately 115 investment projects and secure around 65 investments over the next two years.