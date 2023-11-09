By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Nov 2023 • 17:33

USA's Hotspot Alert: Costa Blanca Grabs the Spotlight. Image: J.Paredes / Shutterstock.com

The Costa Blanca and the province of Alicante are renowned as one of Spain’s major real estate hubs for international buyers.

And now, it seems the area is attracting attention from the United States, according to Alibuilding, a prominent local developer.

Alibuilding, a part of the Aligrupo business holding led by Juan and Pedro Alcaraz, founders of Goldcar, has recently finalised initial sales of its residential projects to American citizens.

Observing a rising trend, the developer notes a heightened interest from the United States market in its Costa Blanca developments.

While the percentage of total sales to US citizens remains modest, the inclusion of American homeowners in the early phases of Polop Hills (Polop), featuring 179 single-family homes, signals a noteworthy shift in market dynamics.

Despite the relatively small sales volume, the presence of American buyers underscores a growing appeal in contrast to the more conventional countries in the real estate sector, as explained by Jose Antonio Izquierdo, the company’s general director.

“Our development is currently 74 per cent marketed, with the new four phases set to be completed by 2024 at 59 per cent.”

“In these phases, though in an initial stage, we have seen sales to individuals from the United States materialise.”

The company director also notes a similar occurrence in Benidorm Beach, a flagship development with completed works.

“It’s not solely about the sales volume, which remains moderate, but rather the burgeoning interest and the potential this market holds for our upcoming projects,” he clarified.