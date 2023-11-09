By Kevin Fraser Park •
Walking to Hong Kong
Benalmadena is preparing to host the event ‘Walking for a challenge’ for World Obesity Day on November 12, which this year is scheduled to take place in the town on Thursday with a simulated destination of Hong Kong.
All the schools and colleges in the municipality are expected to take part in the activity, with a scheduled route of around four kilometres, starting at the Arroyo de la Miel Sports Centre at 10.30am.
The Councillor for Sports, Jesica Trujillo, said this is, “a very popular event with more than 1,700 participantsexpected and which simulates the distance of a trip to Hong Kong from Benalmádena covering the distance of almost 11,000 kilometres”.
Trujillo went on to say that, “activities of this type promote action against sedentary lifestyles against the backdrop of the fight against childhood obesity. All the participating organisations will walk a significant distance with pupils, teachers and parents from the schools, “and all those who want to join in this beautiful initiative, we invite residents and visitors to enjoy and participate”.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
