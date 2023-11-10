Adapt Theatre Group: Local Celebrities Create Panto Magic

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 10 Nov 2023 • 13:58

: Captivating Community: San Pedro's Theatrical Delight. Image: Adapt Theatre Group

THE Adapt Theatre Group’s pantomimes stand out for their unique approach, and one distinctive element is the incorporation of video to narrate parts of the story. Shot locally, these videos feature familiar faces from San Pedro del Pinatar, adding a touch of community flair to the performances.

The Unique Tradition Unfolds

The trend began with a playful rendition of Snow White and the Hunter in San Pedro‘s sand dunes, and subsequent productions showcased Aladdin’s monkey facing a run-in with local police and Peter Pan’s daring rescue at the landmark boat roundabout. Pinocchio rescues Geppetto using a canoe in the Mar Menor and Marcos, curator of San Pedro’s museum, along with the Councillor for Culture, acting as ogre and ogress in Puss in Boots. This year’s Ali Baba and the Four and Half Thieves is no exception. The Town hall premises have been This year’s Ali Baba and the Four and ½ Thieves promises to uphold the tradition, transforming town hall premises with dramatic effects and the participation of two local ‘celebrities.’

Event Details and Tickets

Ali Baba and the Four and ½ Thieves takes place at The Casa De Cultura, C/ Alcalde Julio Albaladejo, San Pedro Del Pinatar on November 30, December 1 and 2 at 7.00 pm and December 3 at 12.00 noon. Tickets priced at 4€ are available from: Bar Amigos Avda Las Salinas, San Pedro; Mail Pinatar (SEUR) c/ Reyes Católicos, San Pedro Animal Amigos Charity Home Shop, C/ Penelope Oasis Blvd, Los Alcázares.

The Adapt Theatre Group is sponsored by the Adapt Metal Detecting group and this year’s profits will go to the AFEMAR charity in San Pedro for people suffering from mental illness.

For more information about the ADAPT Theatre group contact Eric at: ericberg2@hotmail.com

Come along and find out what it’s all about!

For more Costa Cálida News click here