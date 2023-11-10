Adolf’s Art at the Arnhem

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Adolf and his Nazi commanders
The museum will open the controversial exhibition this week, that includes 90 artworks created by German artists between the years of 1933 and 1945, during the Nazi regime.
The artworks consist of various paintings and some sculptures, and astonishingly, according to a spokesperson, they actually include paintings that Adolf Hitler himself had hanging on his walls. An example of this is ‘The Four Elements’ by Adolf Ziegler, which adorned the infamous Führerbau in Munich.
The main purpose of the exhibition is to show how art was used by the Nazi regime to distract and manipulate the population, and visitors to the exhibition are encouraged to find out for themselves whether they like the art, regardless of the context.
The spokesperson explained that “many people don’t realise how much the Nazis used the visual arts for their propaganda industry.”
Looking back from today’s perspective, it is hard to comprehend that the Nazis consisted of thousands of willing members, as well as millions of votes from the people. Whilst we can never fully relate, to chip away at one’s own ignorance breaks down countless barriers and enhances an understanding of our world and its history, the good and the bad.
The exhibition will run from November 12 to March 24, and aims to open the minds of people from all around the world.
