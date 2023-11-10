Angelical light show in Malaga

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 Nov 2023 • 14:12

Light show in Malaga

From December 1, the Botanical-Historical Garden La Concepción in Malaga will inaugurate its new light show. If last year it flooded Christmas with light and nature with its Stela show, this year it is the turn of Angélical: The Kingdom of the Christmas Angels. It is a new light show of several kilometres around the complex that will run until January 7.

In the new show of the Botanical Lights, visitors will be able to take a magical journey full of lights and visual games through the eight kingdoms where Christmas comes to life through the angels. Between December 1and January 7, all those who come to the Botanical Garden’s transformation will be able to enjoy a unique and novel experience that follows the path of the previous year, fusing nature with the magic of Christmas.

Eight Christmas Kingdoms

Thus, the Botanical-Historical Garden of La Concepción in Malaga will become the Great Kingdom of the Christmas Angels, where children and adults will be able to discover the eight kingdoms:

The kingdom of enchanted winter

The Kingdom of renewed hope

The Kingdom of healing myrrh

The Kingdom of peace and harmony

The Kingdom of gold and light

The Kingdom of generosity and solidarity

The Kingdom of sweets and treats

The Kingdom of dreams and desires

Angelical will be available from 6pm and access to the enclosure will be each half an hour, allowing a maximum of 400 people for each of the shifts until it closes, thus ensuring both a safe environment and a comfortable and pleasant tour for all visitors. In addition, for children, candy floss will be given away to sweeten their stay and make the visit even more special.

A show for all ages

“Angélical has been carefully designed to delight all ages, with a stunning display of lights, sculptures and angelic decorations with light and sound that will transport visitors to a dreamlike world. Each of the eight kingdoms represents a different aspect of Christmas and has been created with attention to detail, from traditional to modern decorations, including popular culture and spiritual elements,” explained the organisers of this new light display.

It should be noted that on this occasion, in order to facilitate access to the Botanical Garden, secure parking areas have been set up with capacity for more than 400 vehicles, which will be connected to shuttles leading to the entrance of the site. In addition, Malaga’s tourist bus will offer a special service from the city centre to the event site, making it even easier for attendees to get there.

Tickets for the show are already available on the surentradas.com website and on the show’s official website, www.lucesdelbotanico.es. It should be noted that the show will be closed on December 24 and 31.

Tickets are priced at €15.50 for adults, €11.50 for children between 3 and 12 (children under 3 are free) and €12.70 for people with reduced mobility who cannot make the full tour.