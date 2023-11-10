Balearics Introduce New Tariffs For Electric Vehicle Charging

By John Ensor • Updated: 10 Nov 2023 • 8:19

Melib charging point. Credit: caib.es

The Balearic Energy Institute of (IBE), a subsidiary of the Ministry of Business, Employment and Energy, has been forced to implement new charges.

A report yesterday announced the IBE’s implementation of fees for electric vehicle charging services on the MELIB network (Balearic Islands Electric Mobility).

This move is a direct response to the local authorities’ calls for a more sustainable system. They highlighted the pressing need to mitigate the financial strain caused by providing complimentary charging services, while also promoting the turnover of parked and charging vehicles.

Uniform Charging Rates

A fee of €0.25 per kWh has been approved for charging at MELIB network stations, which are under owned by the Balearic Government. Although this fee doesn’t entirely cover the energy and maintenance costs, it is expected to significantly reduce the fiscal burden on the municipalities.

Additionally, to maintain consistency across different charging infrastructures, the IBE has recommended a charging price range of €0.20 to €0.30 per kWh for other MELIB network operators.

Additional Fees For Extended Parking

Furthermore, the Institute has introduced an ancillary charge. A fee of €3 will be levied for each hour that a vehicle remains parked beyond the initial four hours of free parking at any MELIB charging station, irrespective of the ownership of the charging point.

To foster seamless service use across various platforms, an extra interoperability charge of €0.06 per kWh will be applicable. This ensures that any charging conducted on external platforms will include the standard MELIB rate plus this additional fee. In line with digitalisation efforts, while physical MELIB cards for activating charging points will be priced at €5, users can opt for a complimentary digital version via a mobile application.

For the implementation of these charges, relevant municipalities will need to publish local regulations that outline the pricing and usage rules for their designated charging spaces.

Pilot Scheme And User Information

A pilot scheme is set to be launched in the coming weeks at select MELIB charging points to test the new pricing system. As municipalities confirm their respective rules, the scheme will expand. MELIB network users will be notified of these updates through the email address registered on the MELIB app

When it comes to payment for the now non-free service, customers must enter their credit or debit card information in the ‘cards’ section of the MELIB mobile application.