Belgium Deputy PM calls out ‘War Crimes’ committed by Israel

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 10 Nov 2023 • 13:26

Petra De Sutter Credit: X @globeeyenws

BELGIUM’S Deputy Prime Minister, Petra De Sutter, has called on the country’s government to heavily sanction Israel.

On Wednesday, November 8, she publicly stated on her ‘X’ account that “Israel’s bombing increases the Palestinians’ total hopelessness. Without a real solution, the violence will continue to repeat itself.” adding that, “it is time for sanctions against Israel. The bombing is inhumane, while war crimes are being committed in Gaza, Israel ignores the international demand for a cease-fire.”

As of today, Israeli forces continue to relentlessly bomb Palestine in retaliation to the Hamas militant group attacking southern Israel in early October. They have also been accused of hitting hospitals and refugee camps in Gaza, an action that clearly violates international laws on the conduct of war.

It has been reported from the Palestine health ministry that 10,569 Gaza residents have been murdered so far in this latest conflict, with around 40 per cent of them being children.

Petra De Stutter also suggested that there be an import ban on products from occupied Palestinian territories, alongside the banning of politicians, and soldiers responsible for war crimes, from entering the EU.