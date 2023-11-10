Benidorm Rejects Migrant Housing Proposal

By John Ensor • Published: 10 Nov 2023 • 15:19

Image of Benidorm. Credit: Selina Irina/Shutterstock.com

A renowned Spanish holiday hotspot has recently declined a proposal from the Spanish government to provide accommodation for migrants.

The request emerged as part of an initiative by human rights groups, urging regions on the Spanish mainland to aid in housing the substantial influx of asylum seekers arriving at the Canary Islands.

The proposal included providing shelter at some of Benidorm’s premium hotels at a rate of just £35 per night, according to a report by GB News.

In the month of October alone, the islands witnessed the arrival of nearly 15,000 individuals. The total count of asylum seekers reaching Spain in 2023 has surged to over 44,000, marking a significant 57.5 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

Increasing Pressures On Holiday Resorts

The Valencian Hotel Association HOSBEC, representing Benidorm’s hotels, stated its position clearly. The association announced it would not accommodate additional migrants unless the request was directly issued by governmental authorities.

A spokesperson for the association expressed the collective surprise of several hoteliers in the Valencian Community, who had been approached with offers for flexible accommodation contracts for refugees. These offers, tailored to the economic and service capabilities of each establishment, were made by outside organisations.

Isolated Instances Of Agreement

Earlier in November, a hotel in Guardamar del Segura, located on the southern Costa Blanca, agreed to house approximately 230 migrants. This move was to alleviate the pressure on the Canary Islands.

The migrants are currently residing in the luxurious four-star Parquemar hotel, renowned for its prime location next to the beach and nestled amidst the pine trees of the Reina Sofia Forest in Guardamar de la Segura. The hotel, often celebrated as an ideal holiday destination, struck a deal with the government to provide accommodation until the end of 2023.

The decision was influenced by the expectation of low occupancy during the winter months. Currently, only men are being accommodated in the hotel, with a strict curfew prohibiting their entry or exit beyond 10:00 pm.

The Wider Context Of The Migrant Crisis

Spain has been under increasing pressure in dealing with the sheer number of migrants. reportedly the country’s temporary accommodation facilities are already stretched beyond their limits. In a recent incident, close to 150 individuals spent their initial night in the garage of a police station in the south of Tenerife, highlighting the dire need for suitable housing solutions.