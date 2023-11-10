Calvia To Celebrate Saint George’s Day

By John Ensor • Updated: 10 Nov 2023 • 14:34

Saint George circa 1445. Credit Jost Haller/Public domain/Creative Commons Attribution

AS a way of saying thanks, it was announced yesterday that Calvia in Mallorca will celebrate the English tradition of Saint Georges Day.

It was announced on Thursday, November 10, that Calvia, one of Mallorca’s most popular destinations for English tourists, is set to introduce a new festival starting in 2024 to honour Saint George, England’s patron saint.

This move, announced by Mayor Juan Antonio Amengual at the London World Travel Market tourism fair, is a gesture of gratitude for the longstanding loyalty of British visitors to the region.

Brit Fest

Coincidentally, the celebration falls on the same date as International Book Day, April 23. The authorities plan to feature a blend of activities that pay homage to both English and local traditions.

Visitors to the festival can expect to see British literature and authors taking centre stage, alongside stalls that will showcase English products and traditional British sporting events.

The brilliant initiative was discussed with the British Consul General, Lloyd Milen, who expressed his deep thanks. Milen also hinted that the British Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott, could also possibly attend.

Calvia 365

The event is not just a nod to English culture but is also aimed at being a unifying force for residents and visitors of all nationalities. It draws inspiration from the success of Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations in Santa Ponca, which have been a huge hit with the Irish community among others.

According to the mayor, this festival is part of Calvia’s broader strategy, dubbed ‘Municipal 365’, which focuses on revitalizing tourism and promoting activities throughout the year, outside of the peak season.

The local government sees this as an opportunity to diversify the tourist experience in Calvia, with the hope of making it a year-round destination.

While back in England, St Georges Day is a low-key affair, perhaps some Spanish flair is just what the stiff-upper-lipped English have been crying out for.

This blend of cultural appreciation and community involvement puts the Saint George’s Day celebration as a significant addition to Calvia’s event calendar, promising an inclusive and diverse experience for all who attend.