Christmas at Miramar in Fuengirola

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 Nov 2023 • 17:12

Christmas Village in Fuengirola

Miramar shopping centre, in Fuengirola started Christmas on Friday November 10 with the inauguration of its traditional Christmas village, a place where a programme of children’s workshops, visits to Father Christmas and family leisure activities will take place, from Saturday November 11 until January 5, with the idea of,”transporting visitors to a world full of fantasy”.

Miramar will have a full programme of activities that “combine fun and learning” and which are aimed at both children and adults beginning with the opportunity to visit Father Christmas and taking a complete tour of the Christmas Village, from November 11 to December 24.

During the weekends and every day of the Christmas holidays, visitors will be able to enjoy Christmas plays, which will take place next to the ‘Christmas Village’, on the terrace. The plays will be performed until January 5.

Children will be able to take part in the workshops ‘Art on Rails’, ‘Passengers on the Train’ or ‘Next Christmas Stop’, where they will be able to “immerse themselves in a magical world related to the railway theme”. Finally, Miramar will offer visitors a ‘360-degree photo point’, where “it will be possible to take fun 360-degree photos with a Christmas theme“.

As a sign of its commitment to solidarity, Miramar has set up a donation centre under the name ‘El tren de los regalos’, where visitors will be able to bring gifts purchased at the centre itself. Those who donate will be entered into a raffle with the chance to win a Swiss Travel Pass for a trip to Switzerland.

This prize includes unlimited rail travel, with connections to more than 90 cities in the country, free access to more than 500 museums and major attractions, plus discounts on cable cars and other attractions. The prize will be for two adults and two children.