Dawn French Postpones UK Tour Amid Health Fears

By John Ensor • Updated: 10 Nov 2023 • 19:53

Dawn French on stage. Credit: Dawnrfrench/Instagram.com

Dawn French, the renowned comedian and actress, has abruptly cancelled a scheduled performance just hours before it was due to commence.

On November 10 and 11, the star was set to entertain audiences in Truro, Cornwall with her latest show, ‘Dawn French Is a Huge Tw*t.’

The nationwide tour started at the beginning of September and was due to continue to the end of November with further performances planned for Nottingham, High Wycombe, Buxton, Basingstoke, Bath, Brighton, and Guilford. However, these have now been postponed due to a health concern, writes Metro.

Health Concern Halts Tour

In a passionate statement on social media, the 66-year-old ‘Vicar of Dibley’ star expressed her deep regret. Despite her obvious disappointment she still managed to inject some humour into her comments: ‘Hello folks. It’s with a massively heavy heart and FURIOUS t*ts that I have to admit defeat and postpone all of my remaining tour dates from tonight onward.’

Dawn went on to explain her ongoing health problem; ‘My STUPID SELFISH ol’ arthritic knee has totally given up and won’t let me walk. I am swearing a lot.’ Her frustration and disappointment was matched by her apologies to expectant fans: ‘I am bereft to let you down. Sorry.’

The award-winning comedian continued, revealing the silver lining to this current setback: ‘On the upside, I can have the op I so desperately need, earlier than planned. Ouch. And sorry again. We are working hard to reschedule the dates. Bear with…’

The announcement was followed by an official statement from Dawn’s team to the ticketholders for the cancelled performance at Hall for Cornwall: ‘We’re sorry to inform you that tonight’s performance of Dawn French has been cancelled.

‘Dawn sustained a major knee injury some time ago, but this has got progressively worse. It has now reached a point where she is in excruciating pain and cannot walk properly. Dawn sincerely apologises for the cancellation of the performance. Thank you for your understanding,’ they concluded.

Sympathy And Support From Fans And Fellow Celebrities

Upon sharing the unfortunate news, a wave of support and kind messages flooded in from fans and celebrities alike. Fellow comedian Sarah Millican said, ‘Hope you feel much better soon,’ and presenter Steph McGovern added, ‘Sending all the love.’

TV presenter, Ruth Langsford commented: ‘Poor you….hope you manage to get in for that op soon. Have a good, bloody swear!’

Some fans couldn’t resist adding their own brand of humour, one person, a doctor, said: ‘If you cared about your fans at all, you’d lop that leg clean off and hop.’

Another added: ‘You tell them you’re a national treasure and they should put you at top priority, no seriously though all the best for the op hope you’re back on both knees soon!!’ Finally, someone posted: ‘You are still technically still going to be at a theatre so no need feel to sorry.’

Controversy Over Tour Name

The tour’s explicit name, ‘Dawn French Is A Huge Tw*t,’ previously aroused some controversy, with its bold font on the promotional poster leading to complaints to the advertising watchdog.

However, the advert in The Sunday Times was approved. In response, promoter Phil McIntyre Live stated that while they regretted any offence caused, the show’s title was intended to be humorous and self-deprecating.