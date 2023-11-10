Fire At Mallorca Food Bank Caused By Mobile Phone

By John Ensor •
Updated: 10 Nov 2023
A homeless man has been arrested following a significant blaze in a Son Castello warehouse car park.
The incident, which caused severe damage to a food warehouse in Palma’s Son Castello industrial estate, occurred on September 8, 2023, reports Ultima Hora.
Investigations by the National Police have revealed that the man, often found sleeping alongside his partner, inadvertently left a solar cell phone charger connected in their makeshift shelter. Sources have reported that the charger ignited, setting fire to a nearby mattress.
The fire swiftly engulfed eleven parked trucks, generating thick black smoke visible across Palma and neighbouring areas. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, although several workers were evacuated from the scene. The damage caused has been valued at around €300,000.
Police interrogated the man, who recounted leaving the area with his partner, pushing a wheelbarrow filled with scrap metal. He told police he could smell burning tyres, moments before the fire engulfed the parking lot and their makeshift shelter
investigating officers have concluded that the fire’s sole source was the shack, specifically the solar charger, as the shelter did not have an electrical supply. Subsequently, the man was arrested for reckless damage, with damages estimated at over €300,000.
Following his statement, the man was released on charges. Despite identifying the person responsible, the dilemma now lies in assigning responsibility for the blaze. The insurance company may seek civil and criminal accountability for the man’s culpability, but the man’s lack of financial resources and lack of possessions complicates matters even further.
