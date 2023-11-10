Fire At Mallorca Food Bank Caused By NM

By John Ensor • Published: 10 Nov 2023 • 14:35

Palma Fire Brigade. Credit: Bombersdepalma/facebook.com

Major Fire Triggers Arrest in Son Castello”

A homeless man has been arrested following a significant blaze in a Son Castelló warehouse car park. The incident, which caused severe damage to a food warehouse in Palma’s Son Castelló industrial estate, occurred on September 8, 2023.

Incident Details:

Investigations reveal that the man, often found sleeping alongside his partner, inadvertently left a solar cell phone charger connected in their makeshift shelter. According to sources, the charger ignited, setting fire to a nearby mattress.

Rapid Fire Spread:

The fire swiftly engulfed eleven parked trucks, generating thick black smoke visible across Palma and neighbouring areas. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, although several workers were evacuated from the scene.

Homeless Man’s Statement:

Police interrogated the man, who recounted leaving the area with his partner, pushing a wheelbarrow filled with scrap metal. He recalled a peculiar smell, akin to burning tyres, moments before the fire engulfed the parking lot and their makeshift home.

Investigation Findings:

Authorities determined that the fire’s sole source was the shack, specifically the solar charger, as the shelter lacked an electrical supply. Subsequently, the man was arrested for reckless damage, with damages estimated at over 300,000 euros.

Aftermath and Liability:

Following his statement, the man was released on charges. The dilemma now lies in assigning responsibility. The insurance company may seek civil and criminal accountability, but the man’s lack of financial resources complicates matters.