Get Festive: Christmas Carols Events in Costa Cálida

Sonrisas harmony creating Christmas vibes.
GET into the festive spirit with Sonrisas Harmony A Cappella Chorus who have a number of events coming up. Starting on December 5 you can catch them at the nativity scene in Cartagena on Plaza de San Francisco just a few minutes from the main shopping street. The show will start at 6.30 pm.
On December 7 at 7 pm, they will perform in a magical setting in the courtyard of the Hotel Balneario La Encarnacion in Los Alcázares for Carols by Candlelight. Get your tickets early for this one as seating is limited.
For an authentic German Christmas visit Booches in Los Alcázares on Saturday, December 9 from 2 pm until 5 pm. From 3.30 pm Sonrisas Harmony will be performing and Booches will be serving mulled wine, coffee, and a selection of festive cakes. Finally, on December 16, they will be singing around the Christmas Tree in the Dos Mares shopping centre. For more information about their up and coming events check out their social media or their website sonrisasharmony.es
