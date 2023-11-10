MABS Cancer Walk in Camposol Raises Thousands

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 10 Nov 2023 • 10:23

MABS Cancer Support Foundation annual cancer walk. Image: Mazarrón Town Hall

MABS Cancer Support Foundation held its annual cancer walk in Camposol recently. The event, which was attended by local officials including Councillors Francisco García, Plácida Gómez, and Raquel Raja, raised €8,500 through registration fees and donations from participants.

Local Leaders Join Forces

The walk, which was organised in collaboration with the Mazarrón Town Council, was a 5K route through the Camposol area. Participants came from all over the region to support the cause and raise awareness of cancer. The funds raised from the walk will be used to support MABS‘s programs and services, which provide help and support to people affected by cancer. MABS offers a variety of services, including counselling, support groups, and financial assistance.

MABS is a non-profit organisation that has been providing support to people affected by cancer in the Mazarrón area for over 20 years. The organisation is committed to helping people through their cancer journey and providing them with the resources they need to cope with the disease.

