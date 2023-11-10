Making Dreams Come True

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 10 Nov 2023 • 14:05

A Day of Dreams realised Image: Fundación Ambulancia del Deseo

FLORENTINA, like many others, had a dream – a simple wish to enjoy a leisurely day at the beach and enjoy a meal under the warm sun. For most, this might seem like an everyday plan, but for Florentina, who faces mobility challenges, it held profound significance.

Ambulancia del Deseo: Making Dreams a Reality

Thanks to the Ambulancia del Deseo (Ambulance of the Wish) foundation, Florentina’s dream became a reality. In the beautiful setting of Santiago de la Ribera, she experienced a day she thought she might never have again: She had lunch with her dear friend Amparo by the beach.

Florentina, who has been bedridden for nearly three years due to an advanced chronic illness, had her wish granted through the kindness of the foundation and its dedicated volunteers and healthcare professionals. Florentina expressed her gratitude, saying, ‘It had been a long time since I had a day like this.’ This heartwarming story would not have been possible without the support of the IMAS, the dedication of volunteers Elo and Sebas, and the generous hospitality of the Miramar de la Ribera restaurant.

