Malaga Hosts Veteran’s Day Parade

Military veterans marching through the streets of Malaga.
Credit: interior.gob.es
IN a display of military tradition and honour, Malaga recently witnessed the 24th edition of the Veteran’s Day celebrations.
Organised by the Guardia Civil, the event brought together over 600 veterans from both the Guardia Civil and the Armed Forces, according to a report from the Spanish Ministry of the Interior.
The historic centre of Malaga served as the backdrop for this prestigious event, which took place on Thursday, November 9. Veterans marched through Granada Street, Plaza de la Constitucion, and the iconic Marques de Larios Street.
The parade, presided over by the Deputy Operational Director of the Guardia Civil, Pablo Salas, was a testament to the rich military heritage and the contributions of veteran personnel.
This annual event has been celebrated on public roads in different cities every year since 2018. Each year the responsibility of organising the event alternates between the various military wings. This year’s celebration was directed by the Guardia Civil.
It symbolises the enduring link between the military institutions and the civilian population, which highlights society’s appreciation for the veterans’ service.
The ceremonial activities included the hoisting of the national flag by Malaga veterans, the awarding of decorations, and a heartfelt homage to all veterans of the Guardia Civil and the Armed Forces.
The Royal Brotherhood of Veterans of the Guardia Civil and the Armed Forces, a non-profit organisation, coordinates this celebration. Their mission extends beyond commemorating military values.
They engage in cultural, educational, and volunteer activities, providing humanitarian aid in times of crisis. This broad spectrum of involvement highlights the multifaceted nature of the veterans’ community.
Complementing the parade, a concert was held in the auditorium of the Palace of Fairs and Festivals. Performed by the Music Unit of the Guardia Civil and the Choir of the Royal Brotherhood, comprising fifty veteran members, the concert was a harmonious finale to the day’s celebrations.
