By Anna Ellis • Published: 10 Nov 2023 • 14:57

Marina Alta's Floral Club Unveils a Festive Floral Extravaganza. Image: Marina Alta Floral Club.

Prepare to deck the halls and kick off the festive season in style at the Salon de Actos, La Senieta, Moraira.

The Marina Alta Costa Blanca Floral Club brings you a Christmas extravaganza on Thursday, November 23.

It’s a date you won’t want to miss as they play host to the incredibly talented and entertaining David Mason.

David, the Chairman of the Romley Flower Club in the Cheshire Area of NAFAS, is no stranger to the “Wonderful World of Flowers,” boasting over 30 years of floral finesse.

With 25 years as an area demonstrator, he’s a seasoned pro who still revels in the joy of showcasing his craft to flower enthusiasts.

Having completed the NAFAS Certificate up to level 4, he quips, “Let’s hope they don’t bring in Level 5.”

There is also the chance of being a lucky winner of the Christmas Hamper Charity Raffle. Every penny raised goes to local good causes, and you can snag your tickets on the day for a chance to win.

To set the tone for the festive cheer, a glass of Christmas Cheer and a mince pie await members and visitors before the demonstration kicks off.

Doors open at 2:00.PM, so seize the opportunity to grab a seat, raise a glass of cava, and soak in the holiday spirit.

Membership opens the door for €7, while visitors can join for €10.

For more details, keep an eye on their Facebook page, visit www.marinaaltafloralclub.com, or give Pat a ring (+34) 622 921 812 or Christine )+34) 602 246 546.