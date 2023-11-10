Mayores en Marcha: Orihuela Launches 'Seniors on the Move' Project.

By Anna Ellis •
Mark your calendars for November 29th at 10:30.AM, because the highly-anticipated “Seniors on the Move” project, known as “Mayores en Marcha,” is all set to kick off in Orihuela Costa.
This exciting initiative is all about promoting active ageing and fostering a sense of community among older residents in the municipality of Orihuela.
The Councillor for Social Welfare, Agustina Rodriguez is enthusiastic about the project, saying, “We hope to see a large turnout of participants who are eager to embrace an active and social lifestyle.”
The event promises a delightful two-kilometre march in the scenic surroundings of Plaza de Cala Mosca, with an expected capacity for up to 400 seniors from Orihuela.
Following the invigorating walk, participants will be treated to a well-deserved lunch.
But the fun doesn’t stop there!
The day is packed with a range of engaging sports activities, including dancing, yoga, and gerontogymnastics, among others.
The event will conclude at 1:30.PM, leaving plenty of time for everyone to socialise and enjoy the festivities.
The councillor also emphasised that registration for this event is open to individuals aged 60 and above.
Those interested can easily sign up by contacting the instructors at the Senior Centre or Sports Centre.
