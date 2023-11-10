Explainer: How many reflective vests a motorist must carry in a vehicle in Spain

By Chris King • Updated: 10 Nov 2023 • 1:25

Image of a car broken down on the road with emergency triangle. Credit: Kzenon/Shutterstock.com

A reflective vest is an essential item that must always be carried in a vehicle when driving on the Spanish road network.

Whenever a vehicle suffers a breakdown, drivers are required to put on the vest before setting foot on the road, in order to be visible and remain safe.

Confusion could arise about the exact number of these reflective vests that must be carried in a vehicle as to whether they relate to the total number of passengers or not.

Article 11/8 of the General Driving Regulations specifies that: ‘Drivers of passenger cars must wear a high-visibility reflective waistcoat, certified in accordance with Royal Decree 1407/1992, of November 20, which is one of the compulsory items of equipment required to be worn when they leave the vehicle and occupy the road or the hard shoulder of interurban roads’.

Therefore, based on the Regulation and the clarifications made by the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) it appears to only be necessary for the driver to wear a vest, according to 20minutos.es.

In the case of passengers, it would advisable for them to also wear one if extra vests are available inside the vehicle.

When should you wear a reflective vest?

The use of the vest is specified in a situation that results from a breakdown in which the driver has to get out of their vehicle on an interurban road, which may be a motorway or a conventional road.

In such cases, it is mandatory to indicate the position of the car while stopped on the shoulder with the V-16 emergency light or with the traditional emergency triangles, as detailed in a tweet from the DGT in September 2021.

⚠️Si te ves obligado a parar por una emergencia en carretera, extrema las precauciones. Ponte el chaleco reflectante, señaliza con #V16 o triángulo y sal de la calzada. 🔴Este #verano2021 han muerto 23 peatones atropellados en carretera, 6 de ellos, habían salido del coche. pic.twitter.com/4UyONgUujz — Dir. Gral. Tráfico (@DGTes) September 5, 2021

It is worth noting that motorcycle users, as well as those riding mopeds or bicycles, are not required to wear a reflective vest.

How many V-16 emergency lights are required?

The DGT has allowed the use of V-16 lights since July 1, 2021. Many motorists in Spain have already purchased them as they facilitate the ease of being turned on without the driver having to exit their vehicle or sending the location of the broken down vehicle through the DGT’s system 3.0.

It should also be noted that it is only necessary to have one of these V-16 lights in your car. A single safety device projects a light that is visible for 360 degrees and is can be seen up to one kilometre away.