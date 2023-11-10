Two far-right terror suspects detained in Belgium

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 10 Nov 2023 • 21:07

Belgian Riot Police Credit: Chris93 Wikipedia

TWO suspects who have been accused of plotting bomb attacks have been detained in Belgium.

Belgian anti-terrorism police have arrested two members of a far-right group on suspicion of planning to plant a bomb, as well as inciting violence.

The man and woman were arrested after a number of raids on houses in Diepenbeek and Ostend, and have been reported to be in their early twenties. They have been identified as Daan C and Kayley W. The house in which they were found allegedly contained copious amounts of Nazi memorabilia and flags.

The allegations against the two include ‘recruiting people with the aim of committing terrorist crimes’, and ‘preparing for the commission of terrorist acts’.

In a statement from the federal prosecutor it was said that “there are indications that the suspects were active on several extreme right platforms, urging people to commit terrorist acts, recruiting new members and sharing information on how to use 3D-printed firearms,” He added that, “they were also found in possession of materials that could be used to produce homemade bombs.”

Alarmingly, prosecutors also stated that members of the groups in question had written an extremist manifesto and there were indications that they had some type of weapons at their disposal.

Europol stated that, “despite the young age of some of the suspects, indicators showed that there was an increased risk that some of them would take action soon.”

Daan C was arrested and detained pending further investigation, however Kayley W was released immediately after questioning and is now free.