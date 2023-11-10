By Anna Ellis • Published: 10 Nov 2023 • 11:59

Unleash the Fun: Elche's Canicross Race & Pet Fair Are Paw-sitively Perfect. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.

Excitement is building in Elche as the Canicross race makes a return for its second consecutive year.

This event is set to take place on Saturday, November 25, offering participants two options: a 6-kilometre race mode or a leisurely 3-kilometre walk.

The fun begins at 10:30.AM at the IFA fairgrounds in Torrellano.

Inma Mora, the councillor for Animal Welfare, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “Last year, we saw hundreds of pet lovers and their four-legged friends come together for this event.”

Alejandro Morant, the director of IFA, added, “Our aim is to promote coexistence and create a day of fun and bonding with our pets.”

“This is not just a race; it’s a recreational day where families and their furry companions can enjoy games, exhibitions, and even win some fantastic prizes.”

The event serves as a sneak peek into the upcoming ExpoMascotas Fair.

This year, they’re expecting around 300 participants to register for the race.

Registration comes with a runner’s bag, prizes for the winners, a technical race t-shirt, and two free tickets to the ExpoMascotas Fair happening on December 2 and 3.

The registration fee is €10, and you can sign up on the website www.firalacant.com.

The ExpoMascotas Fair is celebrating its eleventh year and promises to be a ‘Dog and Other Pet Show’ extravaganza.

Held at the Fairgrounds of the Province of Alicante, this fair will feature a wide array of pet-related items and products.

Expect to see dog training and agility competitions, company stands, and services for pets, such as grooming salons and dog hotels.