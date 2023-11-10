By Anna Ellis •
Published: 10 Nov 2023
Unleash the Fun: Elche's Canicross Race & Pet Fair Are Paw-sitively Perfect. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.
Excitement is building in Elche as the Canicross race makes a return for its second consecutive year.
This event is set to take place on Saturday, November 25, offering participants two options: a 6-kilometre race mode or a leisurely 3-kilometre walk.
The fun begins at 10:30.AM at the IFA fairgrounds in Torrellano.
Inma Mora, the councillor for Animal Welfare, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “Last year, we saw hundreds of pet lovers and their four-legged friends come together for this event.”
Alejandro Morant, the director of IFA, added, “Our aim is to promote coexistence and create a day of fun and bonding with our pets.”
“This is not just a race; it’s a recreational day where families and their furry companions can enjoy games, exhibitions, and even win some fantastic prizes.”
The event serves as a sneak peek into the upcoming ExpoMascotas Fair.
This year, they’re expecting around 300 participants to register for the race.
Registration comes with a runner’s bag, prizes for the winners, a technical race t-shirt, and two free tickets to the ExpoMascotas Fair happening on December 2 and 3.
The registration fee is €10, and you can sign up on the website www.firalacant.com.
The ExpoMascotas Fair is celebrating its eleventh year and promises to be a ‘Dog and Other Pet Show’ extravaganza.
Held at the Fairgrounds of the Province of Alicante, this fair will feature a wide array of pet-related items and products.
Expect to see dog training and agility competitions, company stands, and services for pets, such as grooming salons and dog hotels.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
