Barcelona man denounced in alleged abuse case of donkey being pulled by a van

By Chris King •
Updated: 11 Nov 2023 • 19:02
Image of a donkey grazing.
Credit: Adrian Pingstone/Commons Wikimedia Public Domain
IMAGES of a donkey being dragged by a man with his van in the Barcelona municipality of Corbera de Llobregat have gone viral.
As a result, the animal rights organisation, AnimaNaturalis, has offered to participate in the proceedings as part of the prosecution in an effort to gain the highest possible sentence for the alleged abuser.
The Mossos d’Esquadra and the Local Police of Corbera de Llobregat in Baix Llobregat have denounced a 64 -year-old male for dragging a donkey with his car.
This incident occurred on the afternoon of October 28. After receiving several calls from concerned members of the public, alerting them to a person dragging a donkey with his vehicle along the BV-2421, Local Police patrols were deployed.
On arrival at the location, the police officers observed a group of people who had stopped the offending vehicle that had been pulling the animal.
Witnesses showed videos of the event, where it was clearly seen how the donkey was tied to the back of his vehicle with the back doors open. The unfortunate creature was seen to fall on several occasions as it was dragged along the road.
🇪🇸❗️Un hombre arrastra a un burro atado a su vehículo en marcha en Corbera de Llobregat (Barcelona).
El no podía seguir la velocidad del vehículo, cayó varias veces. El responsable fue derenido gracias a la colaboración ciudadana.
✊️ ¡Denuncia siempre el maltrato animal! pic.twitter.com/lRf8eyVMhj
— AnimaNaturalis (@AnimaNaturalis) November 7, 2023
🇪🇸❗️Un hombre arrastra a un burro atado a su vehículo en marcha en Corbera de Llobregat (Barcelona).
El no podía seguir la velocidad del vehículo, cayó varias veces. El responsable fue derenido gracias a la colaboración ciudadana.
✊️ ¡Denuncia siempre el maltrato animal! pic.twitter.com/lRf8eyVMhj
— AnimaNaturalis (@AnimaNaturalis) November 7, 2023
The donkey was immediately seized by the police who subsequently alerted the Regional Environmental Unit of the RPMS. The entity acted immediately, with members of the URMA initiating proceedings for animal abuse. They denounced the alleged driver of the vehicle thanks to the videos and statements provided by witnesses.
Cristina Ibáñez, a lawyer at AnimaNaturalis, commented: ‘Thanks to impeccable police action, the animal was quickly attended to by veterinary services who took care of the injuries caused by the dragging and informed us that it will soon be transferred to an equine recovery centre’.
‘With the current wording of the Penal Code, including the crime of animal abuse in Article 340, such a person faces penalties of up to 18 months in prison, 12 months’ fine and three years’ special disqualification’, added Ibáñez.
AnimaNaturalis is an international animal rights organisation that has been fighting since 2003 to establish, promote and defend the rights of all animals.
Its are to eliminate or substantially reduce the suffering of animals in those sectors where they are treated with the greatest cruelty and violence, such as factory farms, animal shows, cruel traditions, the fur industry and animal testing.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.