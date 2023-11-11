Christmas v Three Kings, when should we give presents?

By John Smith • Published: 11 Nov 2023 • 11:22

Three Kings Parade a must in any Spanish town Credit: Keith Williamson flickr

Every European country has a special figure (or figures) who delivers gifts to children on or around Christmas.

Whilst in the UK, it’s Christmas Day, the majority of Europeans actually open their presents on Christmas Eve, December 24, either when the sun goes down or approaching midnight.

Some Catholic countries such as Italy and Spain wait until January 6, the Epiphany, supposedly the date that the Wise Men arrived at the stable and gave Christ his special gifts.

Christmas v Three Kings

Recently, in Spain, possibly because of the large number of European immigrants who have settled and have children, the date for the giving of gifts has become a little blurred and children are very clever at ‘persuading’ their parents that they are bad, if they don’t give them presents at Christmas and Three Kings Day.

In today’s difficult financial times, for many families, Christmas and the New Year are a major drain on their resources and the fact that they are being made to feel obligated to give their children presents on both dates makes their situation even more difficult.

Should they take a stance and just choose one day to give gifts or give in to the ‘blackmail’ that their children’s friends receive fantastic gifts on Christmas Day and Three Kings, so they must be bad parents if they don’t treat their kids the same?

Some parents, European and Spanish have found a third way which is to give a small present on the day that is the traditional gift day in their culture and then save the big gifts for the other day.

Consider children in poverty

With so much poverty worldwide, many generous people in Spain, coming from many different backgrounds and nations collect gifts for underprivileged children and perhaps those lucky children who expect expensive presents might be less demanding if this is explained to them or even asked to give one of their older toys to someone who needs it.

What do you think?

Do you have an opinion of how parents should treat the matter of gift giving?