Las Azucenas beach in Motril transformed into a natural reserve

By Chris King • Updated: 11 Nov 2023 • 23:50

Image of Las Azucenas beach. Credit: motril.es

MOTRIL’S Las Azucenas beach area has recently undergone work to transform it into a natural reserve.

Its conservation and adaptation to turn it into a protected area of ​​importance for its wildlife, flora and fauna was: ‘a fundamental objective for this Council’, insisted Luisa García Chamorro, the town’s mayor, in a statement.

‘We are excited about the transformation that has been made to a landmark of our coast, with our sights set on its adaptation to become a nature reserve that can serve as an example to the people of Motril and as an emblem for visitors’, she added.

The entire coastal area of ​​Las Azucenas beach has been expanded to create a new space that allows Motrileños and foreigners to enjoy a unique natural environment.

José Peña, the Councillor of Beaches, celebrated the development of the environment of: ‘one of the most important beaches and natural spaces on the Costa Tropical‘.

‘Motrileños can now enjoy a renovated environment designed so that nature merges with people without harming their future’, he said.

How much did the work cost?

This project was carried out with an investment of €239,000, within the primary objective promulgated in the Participatory Development Strategy (EDLP).

It was designed by the Costa Granada Group within the framework of the European Maritime Fisheries Fund 2014/2020 (EMFF).

The works focused on improving three fundamental points. Firstly, the access pathway that runs through the natural area of ​​Las Azucenas was upgraded, in addition to its expansion to a width of 1.5 metres.

A new area of decking was installed to act as walkways along the beach area. Raised walkways on stilts and beams were also placed in the areas most prone to flooding.

What other work was carried out?

Secondly, the outdoor visitor reception area has been extended with a covered space that has doubled the area already created in the first phase of the project. Benches, display boards and a series of litter bins have also been placed along the entire length of the Azucenas route.

Finally, a prefabricated and accessible toilet cubicle has been installed and fitted with a full-cycle decantation septic tank with a purified outlet to the riverbed.

100 per cent recyclable materials manufactured with recycled plastics of a very high quality and low maintenance were used in the whole project.

It was awarded the Blue Angel certification, a German ecological labelling system designed to distinguish products with low environmental impact during their life cycle.

José Balderas, the Councillor for Infrastructure and Works Management described the completion of these works as: ‘Very beneficial for the present and future of our beaches’.