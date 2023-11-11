Mallorca Unites Against Gender Violence

By John Ensor • Updated: 11 Nov 2023 • 13:24

Raising awareness. Credit: conselldemallorca.cat

In a landmark initiative, the various institutions of the Balearic Islands are coming together to combat gender violence, marking a significant step in collaboration and raising public awareness.

Speaking of the collaboration, Antoni Fuster, the Councillor of the Presidency for the Council of Mallorca, highlighted the three organisations, united with the same goal: ‘The alliance that we have established with the institutions [will enable them] to act together and be coordinated.’

This alliance includes key figures such as Catalina Cirer, Councillor for Families and Social Affairs of the Government of the Balearic Islands; Catalina Salom, director of IBDONA; and Lourdes Roca, councillor for Social Services, Education, Citizen Participation, Youth, Interculturality and Equality of Palma City Council.

Together, they have unveiled a series of events for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Women’s Day

This year, for the first time, the administrations responsible for the management, care, and prevention of violence against women in Mallorca have united to offer a common programme.

The events commence on November 17, with Mental Health and Women’s Day in Manacor, showcasing Casa Violeta, a pioneering centre in Spain dedicated to assisting victims of sexist violence, particularly those suffering from severe mental health issues due to abuse.

Working Together

A significant feature of this year’s programme is the Inter-Institutional Conference, set to take place on November 30 in Marratxi. Presented by Maria Garrido, the insular director of Families, the conference will focus on the vital topic of inter-institutional coordination for the eradication of gender-based violence. Additionally, a commemorative event is planned for November 25 in Can Balaguer.

Raising Awareness

Further underscoring the Council of Mallorca’s commitment, Antoni Fuster announced a series of activities, ‘which will shortly be presented publicly, but we take the opportunity to announce that the central act of the Council of Mallorca it will be in memory of the victims of sexist violence, which will take place in Raixa on November 24.’

He added: ‘There will also be training and awareness-raising activities throughout Mallorca, such as exhibitions, conferences, workshops, stories, theatres and debates.’

Concluding his announcement, Fuster reaffirmed the island’s commitment to eradicating the problem, emphasizing the role of Maria Garrido in forwarding policies that defend women’s rights and safety. This united front by the Balearic Islands is a beacon of hope in the continuous fight against gender violence, setting a precedent for other regions to follow.