By Kevin Fraser Park • Updated: 11 Nov 2023 • 12:32

Marbella Old Town Autumn Festival

The Association of Traders and Professionals of the Old Town of Marbella (Acoprocamar) has organisedfrom Saturday, November, 11 the “Marbella Old Town Autumn Festival 2023”, which will revolve around three activities: a raffle, an Urban Sketchers drawing competition and an exhibition.

The aim of this project is to encourage residents and visitors to the city to explore the Old Town and to visit its shops and establishments with a diverse and differential offer.

From November 11 until December 11, Acoprocamar members’ establishments will offer a wide variety of gifts to reward the loyalty of their customers for choosing local shopping and local commerce. Each member establishment will have a raffle book so that they can offer their customers tickets to participate in the festival draw.

Prizes and free parking

The draw will take place live on the association’s Instagram account, @cascontaiguomarbella, on Monday December 11. In total, 18 gifts will be raffled off, donated by the establishments in the Old Town, with a total value of over €1,000.

In addition, customers of these shops will have one hour’s free parking in the Market Car Park for anypurchase over €10.

On Saturday November 18 the ‘1st Urban Sketchers Marbella Old Town Drawing Competition‘ will take place, in collaboration with the Urban Sketchers of Marbella (USK Marbella) community.

Participants will have the morning to draw their favourite corner of the Old Town of Marbella, as long as one or more of the commercial establishments that fill the area with life and identity appear in the drawings. More information, registration and the rules can be found on the Association’s website: www.cascoantiguodemarbella.com.

The event will begin at 9.00am on Saturday November 18 and entries must be submitted by 1.30pm on the same day.

The prizes in the adult category will be a weekend stay for two at the new Óbal Urban Hotel in Marbella for the 1st prize-winner; a menu for two at the La Ribera restaurant for the 2nd prize-winner; and breakfast for two at the rooftop of the Hotel Calude for the 3rd prize-winner.

In the children’s category, a box of watercolours and a 300g pad of paper will be awarded to the 1st prize-winner, a box of watercolours to the 2nd prize-winner and a 300g pad of paper to the 3rd prize-winner.

“We want the Old Town to continue to be a pole of attraction for commerce and leisure and that every day, more people come to see the wide range of products and services offered by its businesses,” said the president of Acoprocamar, Carola Herrero, who encouraged all residents of the municipality to participate.