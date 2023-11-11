By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 11 Nov 2023 • 21:52

Small Speeder Credit: Wikipedia Commons

A FOURTEEN year old boy from Almeria has been arrested for driving a sports car in an attempt to reach France.

The young man, who may have thought he was in the sequel film, Too Fast Too Furious – Fourteen Year Old Nicked, was pulled over by police in a random stop and subjected to the corresponding regulatory breathalyser tests, in which he gave a negative result. Following this his documentation was required which stated that he had been born in 2009, making the boy fourteen years old.

Although he was behind the wheel of a high power sports car, he does not hold any type of permit or driving license that would enable him to drive a motor vehicle.

Even more shocking is that he was accompanied by his father, who at that time has given him permission to drive the car.

After identifying him, the civil guards verified that they came from their home in the province of Almeria and were heading to France.

Their crimes have been reported and at this time no further information is known as to what the consequences of these alarming actions will be.