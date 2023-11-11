Tourism Rises In Almeria

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 11 Nov 2023 • 21:09

Mojacar Beach Credit: Ayuntamiento de Mojacar

TOURISM figures for the Almeria coast have significantly improved since 2019.

With 2019 being the last tourist season before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, figures comparing the year to this year, 2023 have shown a significant rise, according to data provided by Exceltur. Amidst the positive data from Almeria, the rise in two municipalities stands out: Roquetas de Mar and Mojacar.

In the case of Roquetas de Mar, RevPAR has grown by 13.6 per cent. This statistic measures the number of guests booked in each hotel and the income generated by the reservations. In the case of Mojacar, RevPAR has grown by 8.1 percent in four years. In terms of hotel occupancy, Roquetas rose to 89.4 per cent while in Mojacar it was 82.4 per cent.

In the summer months, between June and September, tourists who have visited the province have left, on average, an income of 71.10 euros per day, which is 4.8 per cent more than in the same period of the year of 2019.

Great news for these areas, as after Covid 19 caused a disaster in the tourism sector, it seems the light that was waiting at the end of the tunnel is now shining brighter than ever!