Urban Art: Discover the murals of Fuengirola

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 11 Nov 2023 • 12:31

Urban Art in Fuengirola

Fuengirola Town Hall is launching the ‘Paseo de los Murales’ (the Murals Route) with a big party in the neighbourhood of El Boquetillo.

The event will take place on Saturday November 18, from 12.30pm, and will feature live music, catering, competitions, giveaways and lots of surprises. Some of the urban artists who have left their mark on the urban landscape will attend the event, to which residents of the neighbourhood and other areas of Fuengirola are invited.

Open-air urban art museum

The event is part of the Edusi project that has involved the creation of an open-air urban art museum made up of 16 decorative murals, plus a large mural that will wrap around the Market, created by artists of national and international stature. The event was announced by councillors Carmen Díaz and Isabel Moreno.

“The end of the Edusi initiative is approaching and that is why, until December 31, we are going to have a lot of activity around the neighbourhood of El Boquetillo. Today we are presenting the ‘Paseo de los Murales’, which is the name by which this open-air museum we have created in the area of Calle La Paz and Valladolid will be known from now on”, said Carmen Díaz, adding that, “it has been an important investment, to create 16 murals plus the mural that will surround the El Boquetillo Market”.

Surprises and live music

The councillor went on to say that, “on November 18 at half past twelve we are going to make this presentation, which we want to be very special. There will be surprises, we will have catering, there will be live music by a local group, we will also have activities, as well as raffles and gifts. And most importantly, we will also have the presence of some of the artists who have painted in the streets of El Boquetillo”.

The councillor responsible for the neighbourhood, Isabel Moreno, invited, “the residents of our El Boquetillo neighbourhood, all the people who have made this project possible and of course, visitors to the area”.

“We will make this Saturday morning a festive day of thanks and also to feel proud of our roots, of our neighbourhood and of making El Boquetillo one of the most characteristic and also one of the most cultural and touristic neighbourhoods of our city”, Moreno concluded.