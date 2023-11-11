Vera Celebrates World Children’s Day

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 11 Nov 2023 • 21:19

They are the future Credit: CGTN

WORLD Children’s Day is a celebration recognised worldwide on November 20. This is an important day, as it is the date in 1959 when the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child.

Here in Vera there are two days planned for celebration of our young generation! The first day will be Sunday, November 19 where a GREAT PARTY will be held in the Plaza Mayor, Plaza de la Verja and in the Plaza de Jose Ramón “El Alicantino”. This party will be giant play centres, to celebrate the art and act of childlike playing. The events will begin at 10.30am and end around 1pm.

The following day, Monday November 20 there will be an activity organised by the Almeria Provincial Council which will be aimed at children from six to nine years old. These are family workshops, where children have to be accompanied by an adult. The activity will consist of three parts: raising awareness about rights and duties, a storyteller and a personalised badge workshop.

All participating children will receive a gift in addition to taking home the badges they make.

There are limited places for the Monday event therefore prior registration through email is necessary. All bookings and enquiries should be sent to ludoteca@vera.es

Here’s to the generation of the future leaders of Spain and the world!