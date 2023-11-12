Age in Spain Good Neighbour Award

By EWN • Published: 12 Nov 2023 • 12:43

Good neighbours hold out the hand of friendship Credit: Jeremy Bishop/Unsplash

Euro Weekly News is joining Age in Spain in a search for Spain’s best neighbour for 2023!

Following the successful launch of its Good Neighbour Award in 2022, Age in Spain is once again offering a celebratory dinner for two and a certificate of achievement to a person who has gone the extra mile for someone else or done something special to help their community. We’ll add the congratulations of EWN and publish the good news stories of the winner and runners up.

It doesn’t have to be your next-door neighbour, just someone you think deserves recognition for what they’ve done.

Highlighting the good in communities

Age in Spain, which helps older English speakers settle in Spain and live full lives, launched the competition to highlight the good things going on in communities throughout the country.

Their President, John Rafferty, told EWN: “From our network of volunteers around the country we hear of great things being done by individuals, people going out of their way to help others, deal with local problems, or make newcomers feel welcome. We want to acknowledge this good work formally by inviting nominations to our Award Scheme.

“Nominating someone for the Good Neighbour Award is a great way to say thank you to that special someone who has helped you. And we’ll be in touch with every single person nominated to let tell them they’ve been nominated and let them know that their kindness has been appreciated. Everyone’s a winner in that way.

Easy nomination

“It’s easy to nominate someone.

“All you have to do is visit our website at www.ageinspain.org/goodneighbouraward and tell us who you’re nominating and why.

British Ambassador’s support

“The scheme already has the full endorsement of the UK Ambassador to Spain who chairs our international panel of judges, and we’re also reaching out to the embassies of other English-speaking countries. In our work we support speakers of English from many different countries and we want the Award Scheme to reflect that. Our Board members come from the USA, the UK, the Netherlands, and Ireland. “

Anyone anywhere can make a nomination, but the person nominated must live in Spain.

How to nominate

Nominations opened on 10 November, and close on 12 December. The winner will be announced in January. The best way to make a nomination is to visit the Age in Spain website at www.ageinspain.org/goodneighbouraward where a short form can be completed and submitted in just a few minutes.

Those without easy access to the internet may get help by phoning +34 932 20 97 41 to make their nomination.