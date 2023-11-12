Aliens In Almeria

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 12 Nov 2023 • 22:03

Hola Aliens Credit: Copyright: Kiyoshi Takahase Segundo

ALMERIA has long been known to be frequented by our alien amigos, particularly Aguadulce, an area abundant in terms of records of UFO sightings.

An expert in ufology, writer JJ Benítez, stated that “Almeria is a land of UFOs” at the El Ejido Book Fair in 2008.

Its beaches and cliffs are a perfect point to observe strange flying objects, and several ufological groups from Almeria often meet on the El Cañarete highway at night. One of these, the AVANCE Cultural Association, made one of many calls on the infamous alien night of March 23, 1977, to report a UFO in the sky over Roquetas de Mar and Aguadulce.

That night, a famous actor from Almeria experienced something unexplainable. Paco Barrilado reported that he got in the car with his wife in Roquetas de Mar, and in less than three minutes he was impossibly on the outskirts of Almeria capital. Neither of them remembered anything about that trip. However, the next day he saw a headline that read: “Several UFOs seen near Roquetas de Mar.”

Recently, in late October a file was declassified on UFO sightings in Almeria, stating that they are ‘frequent’. In a statement by the General Sub Inspector of the 2nd Air Region it noted that a “countryman” reported an unidentified flying object that was then observed by authorities. The same commander confirmed the nonexistence of flights at those times, according to the control tower.

As Arthur C Clarke stated, “two possibilities exist: either we are alone in the Universe or we are not. Both are equally terrifying.”