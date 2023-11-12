Christmas around Spain: Seville

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 12 Nov 2023 • 9:35

Seville at Christmas

Christmas in Seville starts on the Avenida de la Constitución, with raised mobiles ready to take a photo after the countdown. Everyone waiting for the moment when Christmas in Seville kicks off.

Looking at previous years, the official start of the festivities in Seville used to take place in the last week of November, with the exception of last year, when the date was postponed to December 5 due to energy saving measures.

The switch on usually takes place in the lead up to the puente of Constitution-Inmaculada (December 6 and 8). This year, December 6 falls on a Wednesday, so it would not be unusual if Seville City Council decided to bring the switch-on forward to the previous weekend, to Friday 1, if it believes that this would help to boost trade and life in the city.

287 streets and squares will be illuminated this year, with the old quarter accounting for most of the lighting. The show will be from 6.30pm to 11pm except on December 24 and 31 and January when they will stay on until 1am. The lights will remain active until 6 January 2024 and will cost €1.2 million.

Christmas Market

Christmas in Seville also brings the Nativity Market, the popular Christmas craft exhibition which runs until December 23.

There will be a large number of exhibitors where, as is tradition, the traders will offer handcrafted products. According to forecasts, some 600 participants from more than 15 countries are expected to attend in 2023.

Crafts and activities

Whether to bring life (and craftsmanship) to the Nativity Scene at home, or to browse through the pieces from the traders, a stroll through this Christmas market is a must in Seville. Several Christmas activities are planned including the Christmas proclamation, concerts and parades and a Christmas Concert by the Municipal Symphonic Band.

The market is open: Monday to Friday, from 10.30am to 2pm and from 5pm to 9.00pm. Weekends and holidays, from 11am to 3pm and from 4.30pm to 9.30pm.