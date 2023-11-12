Maz’s Rescues Animal Sanctuary

Temperatures expected to continue rising across Spain despite yellow weather warnings Close
By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 12 Nov 2023 • 18:19

Volunteers and the doggies! Credit: Maz’s Rescues Facebook

MAZ’S RESCUES is a canine and feline sanctuary based in Albox, Almeria.

They are a registered charity in Spain that are dedicated to rescuing and saving abandoned and abused dogs and cats. They state on their website that they strongly believe that no healthy animal should be put to sleep. 

They work to find suitable homes for the dogs and cats in their care and have links outside of Spain that allow them to re-home their animals both within Spain and overseas.

Maz’s rescues desperately need volunteers for their shop, located on Avenida America in Albox. If you can spare just four hours a week to help in their Charity shop you would be working with a great bunch of volunteers and helping towards providing much needed funds for all the animals in their care. The shop is open 6 days a week Monday through Saturday, 10am until 2pm.

Alternatively, you can donate to their cause directly, consider adopting an animal or attend one of their many fundraising events. 

If you are interested in volunteering your services and for any further information please contact them either by email  info@mazsrescues.org or via their website mazsrescues.org or call into the shop and see the Shop Manager, Louise.

Help give these poor animals a PAWsome life! 

Written by

Jennifer Popplewell

Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.

