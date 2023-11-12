Mediterranean Real Estate Exhibition in Malaga

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 12 Nov 2023 • 9:40

Real Estate Exhibition in Malaga

Malaga is hosting Simed (the Mediterranean Real Estate Exhibition ) with homes from €90,000. It is being held on November 16, 17 and 18 at the Palacio de Ferias in the capital.

More than 200 companies and organisations are taking part in the event, with an exhibition area that has grown by 24% since last year. The event brings together the main developers and real estate agents of Spain and includes both new and second-hand properties priced from just €90,000 in around 70 different areas, mainly on the Mediterranean coast. More than 11,000 properties will be on offer at the fair.

The show will also feature presentations and launches of developments located in the province of Malaga from developers and agencies such as Ansan, Cosurán, Momentum Reim, Neinor Homes and Urbea.

Homes for private individuals

On Saturday November 18 there will be activities focused on the buying public, organised by the Malaga Consumers’ Union (UCE), with specific content aimed at future buyers and their decision-making process when buying a home.

Simed is a commercial housing platform that brings together in a single space an offer of first and second-hand properties for purchase and rent. Thus, the show allows visitors to access different options in the search for their first or second home, a holiday home, as an investment, if they want to renovate their home or need other related services.

The foreign buyer, the main client

For many years, the province of Malaga has seen almost 90% of purchases of luxury property being made by foreigners. Malaga is historically the favourite destination of the British to buy in Spain. “Despite Brexit, they have continued to represent the bulk of foreign buyers, not only in the province, but also in our country,” explained the consultancy firm Hiscox.

Behind the British, who represent 20% of the transactions closed by foreigners in the province, are the French and Northern Europeans (Swedes and Belgians), with a growing presence of Germans, Austrians and Dutch.

Investment and public-private collaboration

The ‘1st Forum on Public-Private Collaboration for Investment’ and the ‘International Meeting of Public Housing Developers and Managers of the Mediterranean Axis’ will also be two of the highlights of Simed 2023. In the first case, a forum organised together with Iberian Property, will address public-private collaboration as an economic activator at regional level and, in turn, will offer solutions to the challenges set in terms of housing. This meeting is the only one of its kind to be held in Spain.

Another new feature of the Simed programme is the ‘1st Forum on Opportunities and Trends in Residential Tourism‘, which is sponsored by the Andalucian Regional Government’s Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport and co-financed with European funds. The tourism and real estate sectors will come together to seek lines of cooperation to consolidate Andalucia as a leader in attracting talent, new residents and investors. There will be a debate on important topics related to residential tourism, including the influence of digital nomads in the redefinition of the real estate market.

Investment and second homes will take centre stage with the celebration of a new edition of the ‘Prime Homes Summit’, a meeting in which developers, agencies and top-level marketers focus on the second home product for national and international clients. It will bring together offers from Aedas Homes, AQ Acentor, Exxacon, Gilmar Real Estate, Habitat Inmobiliaria, Inmobiliaria Espacio, Metrovacesa, Neinor Homes, Idiliq, Sotogrande, Suba, Top Gestión, Urbania and Verde Properties.

The exhibition runs from 10am to 7pm on each day of the event. Professional and private visitors can all enter free of charge.