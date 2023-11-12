Nerja Arts Society guided tour to the Arab Almeria Alcazaba

By Chris King • Updated: 12 Nov 2023 • 0:33

Image of the Arab Almeria Alcazaba. Credit: Nerja Arts Society

ON Saturday, November 25, the Arts Society of Nerja is organising a guided tour to Arab Almeria, one of the biggest Alcazabas in Al-Andalus.

In the 10th century, Abd ar-Rahman III, the then Caliph of Cordoba, ordered the building of one of the most beautiful Alcazabas in Al-Andalus. It was subsequently enlarged several times over the years.

The stunning location has been used in various famous films, including Conan the Barbarian, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Never Say Never Again and most recently Wonder Woman 1984.

Scenes of the sixth season of the HBO TV series Game of Thrones were also shot on location, along with the TV series Queen of Swords.

How much does the trip cost?

The cost of the trip is €25 for Members and €30 for Non-Members. Included in the price are:

• Coffee on he way to Almería

• Interpretation Centre ‘Puerta de Almería’

• Rests of the old Mosque Aljama de Almería

• A walk through the old Arab medina

• The Alcazaba

• The old Arab Aljibe (water deposit) – this depends on opening times

• The archaeological museum

• Free time for lunch and to visit the city centre

What are the pick up times and points?

• 7.45 Torre del Mar bus station

• 7.50 Vélez Málaga Feria area opposite Lidl (where the Covid tent used to be)

• 8.10 Nerja bus station on the side coming in to Nerja

• 8.15 Nerja Capistrano, in front of the supermarket Carrefour

The trip departs Almería at around 5:30/6 pm and gets back to Nerja at around 6:30 pm.

Prior to the Almería trip, on Tuesday 21, there will be a talk on the Alcazabas of Al-Andalus. This starts at 12 midday in the Museo de Nerja and entrance is free.

Pedro Valcárcel Sánchez, the director of Sharq Al-Andalus and teacher of Arabic, will give a talk on 14 Alcazabas of Al-Andalus.

Apart from being a teacher of Arabic, Pedro also organises the theatrical tours of Arab history in Vélez-Málaga and will be the guide during the trip to Almería.

During the talk, Pedro will present the 2024 calendar which has as a theme the 14 most beautiful Alcazabas of Al-Andalus. The photos are fantastic, made by drones, which really show the splendour of the castles.