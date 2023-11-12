By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 12 Nov 2023 • 8:11

San Pedro Boulevard closed to traffic

Next week, from Monday November 13 until Thursday November 16, the southern side of the Bulevar de San Pedro Alcántara will be closed to traffic for resurfacing work in order to improve the road surface and its safety.

Councillor Javier García, explained that this is one of the areas. “with the highest traffic density in the town and the road surface is very deteriorated due to both the traffic loads and the various works that have been carried out for the installation of different services”.

With an investment of €127,000, work will be carried out on an area of 7,800 square metres and 950 tonnes of asphalt will be laid. Subsequently, the road will be feature the installation of intelligent pedestrian crossings.

Alternative routes on these days will be for traffic to be diverted along the southern bypass and this will be signposted at the main accesses, roundabouts and entrances to San Pedro Alcántara. García also confirmedthat the north-south connection will be kept open via the Bulevar roundabouts.