Sweden confirms interest in staging 2030 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games

By Chris King • Published: 12 Nov 2023 • 16:04

Image of speed skaters at 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. Credit: Pawel Maryanov/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

THE Swedish Government confirmed this Sunday, November 12, that a potential bid for the 2030 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games is being taken very seriously.

Officials in Stockholm notified the Swedish Olympic Committee, the Swedish Paralympic Committee and the Swedish National Sports Confederation of their decision.

Speaking with svt.se, Jakob Forssmed, the Minister of Social Affairs and Sports, explained: ‘We will now test the conditions for providing guarantees for the games. Financial guarantees, guarantees that the authorities cooperate with the organisers, and guarantees for safety’.

Will it cost the Swedish taxpayers?

When asked how much it would cost taxpayers in the event of the 2030 event being awarded to Sweden, Forssmed told the news outlet: ‘It is not intended that the Swedish taxpayers contribute money to the Olympic budget. The Olympic Games must stand on their own financial merits’.

A prerequisite for the government is that the games should be sustainable and cost-effective. On this topic, the sports minister indicated: ‘We need games that take place in democratic countries, which can be based on economic and environmental sustainability’.

‘No showy constructions, but rather that we use what we have in a good and wise way and get Games that are more reasonable and something for the Swedish people to look forward to’, Forssmed continued.

Stockholm is intended to be the main location, although other planned locations include Falun, Åre and Östersund. However, the politician suggested that it could also be relevant to stage some of the competitions in neighbouring countries. For example, ice skating in Norway, and bobsleigh, luge and skeleton in Latvia.

What are the next steps?

Today’s announcement is only the beginning, many obstacles still remain, Forssmed pointed out. ‘We will investigate the conditions for the guarantees required for this, but basically, we have a positive view’, he insisted.

Asked which sport he would like to follow should the Olympics be held in Sweden, Forssmed replied: ‘I’m a fan of snow sports, so cross-country skiing and biathlon are two of my favourite sports’.

Sweden is not alone in wanting to stage the prestigious sporting event. Switzerland and France have also announced that they want to organise the Winter Olympics in 2030. A decision by the Olympic committee ultimately depends on which countries make an application.