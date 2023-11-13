50th anniversary of Cariñena and Almuñécar twinning

By Chris King • Updated: 13 Nov 2023 • 16:15

Image of Almuñécar twinning plaque unveiling in Zaragoza. Credit: Press Ayto Almuñécar

A plaque that gives the name of Almuñécar to a beautiful square in the Zaragoza town of Cariñena has been unveiled.

Located next to the town’s Cultural Centre of the town, it celebrates the 50th anniversary of the twinning between the two municipalities. Juan José Ruiz Joya and Sergio Ortiz, the mayor’s of both towns respectively, performed the unveiling on Saturday 11.

After signing Cariñena Council’s book of honour, the mayor then held a meeting with the local council members. He also met with members of the Association of Elderly People, and a group of young people who had visited the Sexita town a few months ago on an exchange programme.

Both municipalities committed themselves to: ‘promote a meeting between their respective associations to promote initiatives and collaboration that will benefit the economic sectors of Cariñena and Almuñécar‘, the mayor reported.

‘We intend to maintain an active twinning, in addition to being able to create synergies and share our culture, gastronomy, and industrial experiences; in short, to share initiatives that have an impact on the two municipalities’, he explained.

When were the towns twinned?

The twinning of Cariñena and Almuñécar took place in 1973, when José Antonio Bustos was mayor the mayor. Since then, the Sexita town has had a central street that bears the name of Cariñena, located between the avenues of Andalucía and Rey Juan Carlos I.

In March 2019, the twinning of the two towns was reactivated and the oath of the aforementioned twinning was renewed. Since then, regular visits and exchanges between the two towns have taken place, which from now on will be increased, according to Juan José Ruiz Joya.