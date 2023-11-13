80 Swedes allowed to leave Gaza

By Chris King •
Updated: 13 Nov 2023 • 1:43
Image of the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt.
Credit: Wikipedia/By Gigi Ibrahim - Flickr-CC BY 2.0
A first group of Swedish nationals trapped inside the territory has been given permission to leave Gaza on Monday, November 13.
According to an email received by SVT Nyheter from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, around 80 people have reportedly been in communication with the Ministry via telephone, SMS messaging and email.
Meanwhile, all Swedes who are still in Gaza have been urged by the Ministry, due to the potential danger involved, not to attempt to reach the southern border crossing into Egypt at Rafah until they have been notified.
‘We expect that more Swedes will soon be able to leave Gaza. However, egress must ultimately also be approved by local authorities. We therefore cannot confirm the number of Swedes who have left Gaza until the persons have been let through at the border crossing’, wrote the Foreign Ministry.
Hopes that Swedish citizens would be allowed to leave on Saturday were dashed when the lists of countries that are sent out every night indicating those allowed to leave via the Rafah crossing the next day failed to contain Sweden, according to Radio Ekot.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.