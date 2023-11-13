80 Swedes allowed to leave Gaza

By Chris King • Updated: 13 Nov 2023 • 1:43

Image of the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt. Credit: Wikipedia/By Gigi Ibrahim - Flickr-CC BY 2.0

A first group of Swedish nationals trapped inside the territory has been given permission to leave Gaza on Monday, November 13.

According to an email received by SVT Nyheter from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, around 80 people have reportedly been in communication with the Ministry via telephone, SMS messaging and email.