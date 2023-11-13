By Chris King • Published: 13 Nov 2023 • 15:16

Image of AMD hikers in Almeria. Credit: Prensa Ayto Almuñécar

A group of 50 persons participated in a 17-km hike through the Sierra de Gádor de Almería on Sunday, November 12.

The route that started from Las Palomas and continued through the caves and medieval drainage ditches of Los Lobos was organised by the Municipal Sports Area (AMD) of Almuñécar.

‘The route took place on a very good day for hiking, so we enjoyed a different landscape to the one usually experienced in other areas, but being on dry land in Almeria, it was a must’, said one of the participants.

This was the penultimate activity in the annual AMD hiking programme. The year’s final hike is planned for Sunday, November 26.

‘It will be a circular route starting from the town of Lentegí, passing through Las Viñas, Los Barrancones, Fuente Cascajal, Las Cebadillas, Cortijo Melión, Cortijo Lizardo, Caseta los Cazadores, Barranco Arroba, Aguas Blanquillas and Guadajamas, before returning to the starting point’, said the organisers.

Registrations can be made from Monday to Friday at the Francisco Bonet municipal sports stadium in Almuñécar, from 9 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 10 pm. For more information, call the AMD Almuñécar office on 958 88 31 42 or 673 369 309.