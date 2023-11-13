By Chris King •
Published: 13 Nov 2023 • 15:16
Image of AMD hikers in Almeria.
Credit: Prensa Ayto Almuñécar
A group of 50 persons participated in a 17-km hike through the Sierra de Gádor de Almería on Sunday, November 12.
The route that started from Las Palomas and continued through the caves and medieval drainage ditches of Los Lobos was organised by the Municipal Sports Area (AMD) of Almuñécar.
‘The route took place on a very good day for hiking, so we enjoyed a different landscape to the one usually experienced in other areas, but being on dry land in Almeria, it was a must’, said one of the participants.
This was the penultimate activity in the annual AMD hiking programme. The year’s final hike is planned for Sunday, November 26.
‘It will be a circular route starting from the town of Lentegí, passing through Las Viñas, Los Barrancones, Fuente Cascajal, Las Cebadillas, Cortijo Melión, Cortijo Lizardo, Caseta los Cazadores, Barranco Arroba, Aguas Blanquillas and Guadajamas, before returning to the starting point’, said the organisers.
Registrations can be made from Monday to Friday at the Francisco Bonet municipal sports stadium in Almuñécar, from 9 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 10 pm. For more information, call the AMD Almuñécar office on 958 88 31 42 or 673 369 309.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.