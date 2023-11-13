Beach cleaning operation in Almuñécar municipality

By Chris King • Published: 13 Nov 2023 • 16:38

Image of beach cleaning in Almuñécar. Credit: Press Ayto Almuñécar

After an intense week of work, Almuñécar’s Department of Beaches has erased all of the traces left by the recent storms on the municipality’s beaches.

It was achieved: ‘with steps that, in some cases, prevented access or could cause falls’, commented Lucía González, the Councillor for Beaches, who supervised the cleaning operation personally.

The official highlighted the damage caused to the beaches of Cotobro, San Cristóbal, La Caletilla and Fuentepiedra, along with those of La Caleta, in La Herradura, among others.

‘The work was carried out with mechanical means since last Saturday in order to correct those areas that were most affected, since there are many visitors who take the opportunity to enjoy these beaches. Remember that in our municipality the maintenance of beaches is carried out all year round’, emphasised González.