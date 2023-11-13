Camposol Unites in Solemn Tribute: A Heartfelt Remembrance Weekend

By Catherine McGeer •
Updated: 13 Nov 2023 • 14:06
Camposol Gathers to Remember and Honor
Image: Facebook/Green Fingers Camposol/Carl Powell
IN the heart of Camposol residents joined forces to create a touching tribute for Remembrance Weekend. The community witnessed an outpouring of unity as individuals came together to honour those who had fallen in the line of duty. The Green Fingers Camposol maintenance team and dedicated volunteers kicked off the preparations. They worked diligently to tidy up and create a beautiful memorial garden and they even collected an impressive 176€ in the collection buckets.
As Remembrance Sunday approached, the community geared up for a series of events. A Celebration of Remembrance, featuring a singalong to wartime classics and a Retro Party, was organised to support the Ex-servicemen’s Association Mazarrón District. The Royal British Legion Spain Murcia Branch’s Poppy Appeal table made a prominent appearance on A Sector, Camposol, alongside the 2023 Armistice Day Auction aimed at raising funds for the poppy appeal.
In the lead-up to Remembrance Day, the community diligently prepared the memorial gardens. Weeding, debris clearance, and pine needle removal were among the tasks undertaken to ensure the Circle of Remembrance stood as a pristine and solemn tribute. The collective efforts of the Camposol community resulted in beautiful and meaningful spaces, allowing residents to come together, reflect, and honour the sacrifices made by servicemen and women. Remembrance Weekend in Camposol became more than an annual tradition; it became a testament to the community’s compassion, camaraderie, and deep respect for those who have served.
For more Costa Cálida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.