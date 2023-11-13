Camposol Unites in Solemn Tribute: A Heartfelt Remembrance Weekend

By Catherine McGeer • Updated: 13 Nov 2023 • 14:06

Camposol Gathers to Remember and Honor Image: Facebook/Green Fingers Camposol/Carl Powell

IN the heart of Camposol residents joined forces to create a touching tribute for Remembrance Weekend. The community witnessed an outpouring of unity as individuals came together to honour those who had fallen in the line of duty. The Green Fingers Camposol maintenance team and dedicated volunteers kicked off the preparations. They worked diligently to tidy up and create a beautiful memorial garden and they even collected an impressive 176€ in the collection buckets.

Celebrating Remembrance

As Remembrance Sunday approached, the community geared up for a series of events. A Celebration of Remembrance, featuring a singalong to wartime classics and a Retro Party, was organised to support the Ex-servicemen’s Association Mazarrón District. The Royal British Legion Spain Murcia Branch’s Poppy Appeal table made a prominent appearance on A Sector, Camposol, alongside the 2023 Armistice Day Auction aimed at raising funds for the poppy appeal.

Memorial Gardens Preparation

In the lead-up to Remembrance Day, the community diligently prepared the memorial gardens. Weeding, debris clearance, and pine needle removal were among the tasks undertaken to ensure the Circle of Remembrance stood as a pristine and solemn tribute. The collective efforts of the Camposol community resulted in beautiful and meaningful spaces, allowing residents to come together, reflect, and honour the sacrifices made by servicemen and women. Remembrance Weekend in Camposol became more than an annual tradition; it became a testament to the community’s compassion, camaraderie, and deep respect for those who have served.

