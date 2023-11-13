Electric Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 Nov 2023 • 20:52

Estepona reduces power Photo: Estepona Town Hall

Estepona Town Council is reducing its electricity consumption by 30 per cent through the remote management of street lighting.

The Council is implementing a remote management system of 46 control centres in the town centre which will be telematically controlled, which equates to more than 3,000 public lighting fixtures. The project will take two months to complete and will result in a saving of more than €40,000 a year on the Council’s electricity bill.

The Mayor explained that, with this pioneering system in the city, the Council will be able to improve the energy efficiency of public lighting by instantly regulating the lighting of roads according to their use. In addition, the new IT service will provide automatic warnings in the event of breakdowns or malfunctions, as well as an alarm system that will automatically warn of attempted theft or sabotage.

The system will also precvent more than 61.5 tonnes of polluting gases being released into the atmosphere each year, thereby also reducing the current carbon footprint.