Estepona: City of the year

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 Nov 2023 • 22:58

City of the year Photo: Estepona Town Hall

Estepona has come 2nd in the European City of the Year 2023 competition. The jury considered the city as an “example” and “inspiration” for its sustainable model “with a bright future”.

Estepona was the only city in Spain to compete for this prestigious award, granted by the independent, non-profit organisation, The Academy of Urbanism ,which promotes the recognition of towns and cities that are developing good practices in urban planning.

The Mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano, received the 2nd prize as European City of the Year 2023, in recognition of localities that are developing good practices in urban planning. Estepona competed alongside Amersfoort (Netherlands) and Exeter (United Kingdom). Amersfoort was the eventual winner.

The Mayor expressed his satisfaction at this recognition, “which projects our city model internationally and defines it as a European benchmark for sustainability, quality of life and well-being”.

The members of The Academy of Urbanism said that Estepona achieved this recognition for the ambitious pedestrianisation project that has been carried out in the town centre, for the initiative to unite the entire coastline through the coastal corridor, for the pioneering network of inclusive public car parks at a cost of €1per day, for the green spaces and for its commitment to culture.